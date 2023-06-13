Doc Rivers explains how Joel Embiid can take the next step, why coaching James Harden was ‘challenging’





The 76ers parted techniques with Doc Rivers after 3 seasons remaining month, and the trainer has some ideas about his time with the staff, in conjunction with the avid gamers he had a chance to train in Philadelphia. During an look on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Rivers mirrored on operating with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, and shared his opinion on what Embiid can do to take the next step as a pacesetter, and in flip lend a hand the Sixers achieve their final purpose of successful a championship. "Number one, he has to be healthy," Rivers stated of Embiid. "In the playoffs and this was the healthiest, but he still wasn't 100%. Then number two for Jo, is he's got to make all his players better in the playoffs and Jo, his numbers are unfair.. If you look at his numbers in the last three years in the playoffs compared to his regular season numbers, they're not very good. But a lot of that is due [to injuries]. The first year I had him he hurts his knee. The next year, he hits his face and tears ligaments in his hand, and then this year he has a knee injury and he was never the same once he came back this year. So health is number one.”Then the 2nd factor is Jo, and he has the skill, I stayed on him day-to-day. He has the skill to make his teammates higher and when he does it, if you happen to take a look at our video games this 12 months when he did that and ruled, [it’s] onerous to depart from Joel Embiid. It in reality is. He’s simply were given to try this on a constant foundation. Not simply on the courtroom, but additionally off the courtroom. Just be round the guys and spend time together with your guys and allow them to know that you simply love them as a result of they love you.” Rivers is correct in his critique here. The health issue with Embiid is obvious, as the big man has had to deal with injury issues in each of the past three postseasons, as Rivers chronicled. Playoff basketball is tough enough at full health, and having to miss time and deal with injuries during the postseason just makes it that much more difficult. Rivers also has a point when it comes to Embiid making his teammates better. Embiid has improved as a playmaker over the course of his career, and he has gotten better at leveraging the attention he draws in order to create open opportunities for others, he just needs to be more consistent in doing so. He still has too many possessions where he has tunnel-vision on the rim, or seems determined to force his will on the game, rather than just taking what the defense gives him and letting things flow naturally. Freshly-minted NBA champion and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic is a master at this, and Embiid could certainly take a page out of Jokic’s book when it comes to elevating the guys around him. In addition to Embiid, Rivers also spoke about what it was like to coach James Harden, who the Sixers landed in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last February. Harden had to alter the way he played under Rivers in order to mesh well with Embiid, and while Harden did a commendable job of transitioning into the role of a primary facilitator and secondary scorer in Philly, it wasn’t always something he was completely comfortable with. As a result, it wasn’t always smooth sailing in the locker room. “It was difficult, extra as a result of we have been preventing two issues,” Rivers said of coaching Harden. “James is so excellent at enjoying a technique, and the means I consider it’s a must to play to win in many ways is other, as a result of it is numerous giving up the ball, shifting the ball, coming again to the ball. “I would have loved to have had him younger when that was easier for him because giving up the ball and getting back the ball is hard, it’s physical and it’s exhausting,” Rivers added. “It would have been interesting if I would have had him younger and he could have done that more, coming off of dribble handoffs coming down the hill.” Rivers additionally addressed what went improper for Philadelphia in Game 6 in their Eastern Conference semifinal sequence towards the Boston Celtics. The Sixers entered that sport with a 3-2 lead in the sequence, however ended up dropping the sequence in seven video games. “Basketball-wise, we got to get the ball to Joel more,” Rivers stated of Game 6. “And trust me, we came out and [had] plays where it should have gone there, and it just didn’t arrive there, and those are big plays. Now listen, Joel was not having a great game, but neither was [Jayson] Tatum, and my belief is so what? You still go through your guy and you keep letting him save the day for you. I thought we went away from that.” Embiid went just about the ultimate 4 mins of that Game 6 with no box purpose strive, and that was surely a large a part of the reason why why the Sixers have been not able to drag out the win. Had they been victorious, Rivers would most probably nonetheless be the trainer of the staff. Instead, Nick Nurse will now be tasked with seeking to lead the Sixers to their first championship since 1983, whilst it seems like Rivers will likely be heading into an NBA season with no head coaching gig for the first time since 1998. 