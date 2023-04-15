Several car burglaries and a automobile robbery had been reported within the house
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are searching for more than one folks fascinated by a number of car burglaries and a automobile robbery early Wednesday morning.
The crimes came about within the 1200 block of West Court Street in Seguin, close to Texas Lutheran University.
Police say the suspects are regarded as armed and threatening.
Anyone with information is requested to name Detective Lopez of the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477. Tips can stay nameless.
