



On September 21, 2016, the cranium of Rebecca Sue Meyers was once present in a box within the neighborhood of the Lower Neches Valley canal in Southeast Texas, main to an investigation via the Beaumont police. Despite their efforts, it’s been unimaginable to discover a family member of Meyers, who was once sometimes called Becky Burroughs. Born on August 4, 1967, Meyers’ closing recognized motive force’s license was once issued in Austin in 2005, and she or he was once closing noticed on August 31, 2009, close to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on US Hwy 69 between Beaumont and Nederland.

The government are interesting to the general public for any information that can lead to the invention of her subsequent of family since no lacking individual experiences have matched her description. The document states, “There has to be a mom, dad, sister, brother, aunt, or child wondering where she is.” Despite the numerous period of time since her disappearance, the police have ascertained a couple of information about Meyers. They may now not resolve the precise explanation for her dying, and her DNA information showed the discovered stays on October 5, 2017.

To help with the investigation, somebody with information is prompt to touch the Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234 and reference the Rebecca Meyers case. Alternatively, Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers can also be reached anonymously at 409-833-TIPS (8477), or information is also submitted throughout the P3 guidelines app.

