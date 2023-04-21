Do goalie rotations work in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?







The Minnesota Wild suffered a Game 2 loss to the Dallas Stars, dampening the argument for goalie rotation in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Marc-Andre Fleury changed Filip Gustavsson in web for Game 2 however allowed seven objectives on 31 photographs, ensuing in a .962 save share for Gustavsson in comparison to .774 for Fleury. While the Wild alternated begins between the two goalies all through the common season, the resolution to handle that rotation backfired in Game 2. In distinction, the Philadelphia Flyers effectively turned around Michael Leighton and Brian Boucher in 2010 on their highway to the Stanley Cup Finals. For now, Gustavsson will go back to the pipes for Game 3.