DNA ties man who died in prison to 1984 NJ killing, AG says

TRENTON, N.J. — Authorities say DNA proof has confirmed {that a} man who died in prison a number of years in the past was once answerable for the 1984 homicide of a 19-year-old lady whose frame wasn’t discovered for greater than a decade after she disappeared from her circle of relatives house in New Jersey.

The state legal professional basic and the Mercer County prosecutor’s place of business final week introduced what they referred to as “the conclusive identification” of Nathaniel Harvey, previously of East Windsor, as the individual answerable for the sexual attack and homicide of Donna Macho.

Macho, 19, went lacking from the East Windsor house the place she resided together with her oldsters and sisters on or about Feb. 26, 1984. A Boy Scout troop chief discovered her skeletal stays in a wooded house in Cranbury on April 2, 1995, and her identification was once showed by way of dental data.

Around the time she disappeared, Harvey was once arrested in a number of sexual attacks in addition to an unrelated homicide. Authorities mentioned he was once recognized early on as a imaginable suspect in Macho’s homicide “but investigative leads dissipated and the case went cold.”

“During the commission of his crimes, prosecutors say Harvey typically entered unlocked homes, where he would hold captive and rape young women,” government alleged.

DNA checks on proof from the sufferer’s bed room may no longer be matched with a selected particular person, however checks with present DNA era matched it to Harvey “and determined that his DNA was the only DNA evidence in the room that should not have been present,” government mentioned.

Macho’s frame was once discovered in a wooded house by way of a farm the place Harvey in short labored across the time of her disappearance, and her car was once discovered deserted by way of a close-by sewer plant, inside of strolling distance of Harvey’s house, government mentioned.

Harvey was once sentenced to dying and later to existence in prison in the 1985 rape and homicide of a Plainsboro lady however maintained his innocence for 3 a long time and was once waiting for a 3rd trial in the case. He was once incarcerated from the time of his 1985 arrest till his dying in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton in November 2020, government mentioned.

His former legal professional, Eric Kleiner, mentioned there was once no proof connecting his consumer to the 1985 homicide “other than Harvey did a lot of bad things.” He declined comment on the announcement on Macho’s slaying but cautioned that the evidence should be carefully scrutinized given the troubled history of Harvey’s conviction.

“There’s a lot of problems with everything having to do with Harvey,” he said, NJ Advance Media for NJ.com reported.

Macho worked as a legal secretary and was hoping to make a career in modeling. Julie Burger, who was 14 when her older sister disappeared, told NJ Advance Media for NJ.com that the case “destroyed my family, the searching, the looking, the wondering.”

Speaking publicly about the case for the first time, she said the family hired “private investigators, trackers, psychics” in an effort to find the person responsible.

“We spent all the money we had,” said Burger, now a resident of Texas. “We still thought that somehow, maybe she was still alive. Maybe she was just hurt, or somebody was holding her. … I’m glad the case is closed, and it was him. But I feel he got away with it.”