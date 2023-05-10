DNA project gives scientists diverse genome for comparison

For 20 years, scientists were evaluating each and every particular person’s complete set of DNA they learn about to a template that is based most commonly on genetic subject material from one guy affectionately referred to as “the guy from Buffalo.”

But they have lengthy recognized that this template for comparison, or “reference genome,” has severe limits as it does not replicate the spectrum of human range.

“We need a really good understanding of the variations, the differences between human beings,” stated genomics skilled Benedict Paten of the University of California, Santa Cruz. “We’re missing out.”

Now, scientists are development a a lot more diverse reference that they name a “pangenome,” which so far includes the genetic material of 47 people from various places around the world. It’s the subject of four studies published Wednesday in the journals Nature and Nature Biotechnology. Scientists say it’s already teaching them new things about health and disease and should help patients down the road.

Paten said the new reference should help scientists understand more about what’s normal and what’s not. “It is only by understanding what common variation looks like that we’ll be able to say, ‘Oh, this big structural variation that affects this gene? Don’t worry about it,’” he stated.

A human genome is the set of instructions to build and sustain a human being, and experts define a pangenome as a collection of whole genome sequences from many people that is designed to represent the genetic diversity of the human species. The pangenome is not a composite but a collection; scientists depict it as a rainbow of stacked genomes, compared with one line representing the older, single reference genome.

The Human Pangenome Project builds upon the first sequencing of a complete human genome, which was nearly completed more than two decades ago and finally finished last year. Paten, a pangenome study author and project leader, said 70% of that first reference genome came from an African American man with mixed African and European ancestry who answered an ad for volunteers in a Buffalo newspaper in 1997. About 30% came from a mix of around 20 people.

The pangenome contains material from 24 people of African ancestry, 16 from the Americas and the Caribbean, six from Asia and one from Europe.

Although any two people’s genomes are more than 99% identical, Paten said “it’s those differences that are the things that genetics and genomics is concerned with studying and understanding.”

It may take a while for patients to see concrete benefits from the research. But scientists said new insights should eventually make genetic testing more accurate, improve drug discovery and bolster personalized medicine, which uses someone’s unique genetic profile to guide decisions for preventing, diagnosing and treating disease.

“The Pangenome Project gives a more accurate representation of the genome of people from around the world,” and should help doctors better diagnose genetic conditions, said clinical genetics expert Dr. Wendy Chung at Columbia University, who was not involved in the research.

If someone has a variation in a certain gene, it could be compared to the rainbow of references.

Study author Evan Eichler of the University of Washington said researchers will also learn more about genes already linked to problems, such as one tied to cardiovascular disease in African Americans.

“Now that we can actually sequence that gene in its entirety and we can understand the variation in that gene, we can start to go back to unexplained cases of patients with coronary heart disease” and look at them in light of the new knowledge, he said. Eichler is paid by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which also supports The Associated Press’s health and science department.

University of Minnesota plant genetics expert Candice Hirsch, who wasn’t involved in the research but has closely followed the effort, said she expects many discoveries to flow from it. Until now, “we really have only been able to scratch the surface of understanding the genetics that underlies disease,” she stated.

The consortium main the analysis is a part of the Human Genome Reference Program, which is funded by way of an arm of the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

The workforce is within the strategy of including to the selection of reference genomes, with the objective of getting sequences from 350 other folks by way of the center of subsequent yr. Scientists also are hoping to paintings extra with global companions, together with the ones that specialize in Indigenous populations.

“We’re in it for the long game,” Paten stated.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives toughen from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is simply accountable for all content material.