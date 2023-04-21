DNA links San Antonio man to 42-year-old cold case murder

Law enforcement officers have in any case made an arrest within the 42-year-old cold case murder of 18-year-old Carol Joyce Deleon, thank you to complicated forensics. The Texas Rangers arrested 68-year-old Larry Allen West on April 13, 2023, at his San Antonio place of dwelling. The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) complicated DNA checking out of recent proof related West to the killing.

Deleon’s frame used to be came upon on June 4, 1981, in southern Comal County, in part nude and with more than one gunshot wounds to the pinnacle. Despite investigations, her identification remained unknown as nobody got here ahead to declare her. Eventually, she used to be buried as a Jane Doe. However, in 2008, the Texas Ranger’s Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program reviewed the case report and located a lacking individual’s document that matched Deleon’s description. In 2007, 26 years after Deleon went lacking, a circle of relatives member had filed the document.

The Texas Rangers showed Deleon’s identification thru a photograph equipped to the circle of relatives and DNA checking out. Investigators came upon she lived within the West Avenue house of San Antonio and had graduated from highschool simply days prior to her dying. The circle of relatives tried to report a lacking individuals document in 1981, nevertheless it used to be no longer taken as she used to be already 18 and no foul play used to be suspected.

The Texas Rangers grew to become to forensic DNA developments to assist remedy the case. In 2010, they created an unknown DNA profile that used to be put into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). There have been no suits, so the case used to be behind schedule. However, the Texas DPS’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program in 2020 led to the step forward. Through commonplace forensic DNA checking out, West’s identification used to be showed.

West is lately held in custody on a $125,000 bond, and an indictment and trial are pending.