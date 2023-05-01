DJ Uiagalelei expresses frustrations with Clemson offense that led to fresh start at Oregon State

DJ Uiagalelei entered the switch portal following the 2022 season after 3 seasons at Clemson, sooner or later touchdown with Oregon State, and the previous five-star prospect and No. 2 total participant within the 2020 recruiting magnificence wasn’t precisely delighted with the way in which the Tigers offense was once constructed round him. Uiagalelei was once anticipated to be the following famous person below middle for trainer Dabo Swinney after Trevor Lawrence moved on to the NFL, however that by no means materialized.

In an interview with The Athletic, Uiagalelei detailed his frustrations with the Clemson offense that sooner or later led to him discovering a brand new house with the Beavers, who’ve an offense below emerging superstar trainer Jonathan Smith that is also better-suited for his ability set.

“I didn’t want to do what I was doing at Clemson,” Uiagalelei said. “I didn’t really like what we did there scheme-wise. I didn’t think we did very much. It didn’t help me out as a quarterback and play to my strengths. I wanted to go somewhere that would play to my strengths and go somewhere that would develop me for the NFL. Play-action, work under center, throw the ball deep.”

Uiagalelei finished 58.8% of his passes and tossed 17 interceptions over the past two seasons, making him a lights rod for grievance. That got here after throwing for 781 yards and 4 touchdowns in two begins instead of Lawrence in 2020 when Lawrence was once out due to COVID-19 protocols.

He was once benched throughout remaining season’s ACC Championship Game in want of true freshman Cade Klubnik, who will input this season because the starter for Swinney. Klubnik could have a brand new coordinator to paintings with after Brandon Streeter was once let cross and Swinney employed former TCU coordinator Garrett Riley to take his position.

Uiagalelei hails from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, which has produced a couple of superstar quarterbacks over the past twenty years.