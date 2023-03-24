Division II college football coach suspended one game after players lit cigars to celebrate national title

The NCAA announced Thursday that Ferris State coach Tony Annese has been suspended for one game. However, this is not any unusual suspension as Annese may have to serve the one-game ban all over his workforce’s subsequent NCAA championship playoff game, each time that can be.

The suspension stems from two Ferris State players lighting fixtures cigars within the locker room following Ferris State’s Division II national title win ultimate season.

- Advertisement -

Players are most often accepted to smoke cigars within the locker room following video games, however the Division II Championship Game used to be being hosted at McKinney ISD Stadium in Texas. Like many top colleges all the way through the country, the college has a strict no tobacco coverage on campus.

In addition to Annese being suspended for the following postseason game that he’d be eligible to coach in, the NCAA additionally introduced that Ferris State had to pay restitution to the McKinney Independent School District within the quantity of $15,383 for cleansing and service bills on account of the cigar smoking. The college used to be additionally fined $2,500.

“We are committed to running a program representing the ideals and values of Ferris State University, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, and the NCAA,” Annese stated in a remark. “I understand the concerns raised by the NCAA. Immediately after the game, while I was in the postgame press conference, the two issues cited by the NCAA were addressed by my coaching staff. As a coaching staff, each day leading up to the National Championship game, we had reminded our players that smoking cigars in celebration would not be allowed. My team was fully aware that the actions of the two payers were inappropriate. No matter how minor the actions may seem, young people need to understand that there are consequences for their actions. We will address these concerns and continue to have a strong, positive football program that represents Ferris State University on and off the field.”

- Advertisement -

According to Football Scoop, Ferris State players celebrated their first national title win in 2021 through smoking cigars within the locker room after the game. The NCAA reportedly warned them no longer to dedicate the act once more.