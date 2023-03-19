District responds to student’s Pledge of Allegiance lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina college district mentioned a 9th grader strolling in a hallway was once stopped right through a second of silence and no longer the Pledge of Allegiance, as the scholar had mentioned in a lawsuit filed ultimate month.

Marissa Barnwell mentioned she was once driven towards the wall by means of a instructor at River Bluff High School when she did not forestall to recite the pledge as she walked to magnificence in November, in accordance to her circle of relatives’s lawsuit.

A attorney for Lexington School District 1 mentioned movies from the hallway presentations the instructor touched Barnwell’s shoulder to get her consideration however did not push her.

It additionally presentations the disagreement did not happen till after the tip of the Pledge of Allegiance — which state legislation says scholars can refuse to recite if they aren’t disruptive — and the beginning of a second of silence.

Barnwell was once no longer silent, arguing with the instructor till she walked away, the district mentioned.

“There would be no prohibition on the school requiring students to stop doing whatever they are doing, including walking down the hall, and to remain silent during the moment of silence,” college district legal professional David Lyon wrote.

Barnwell advised journalists this month she was once humiliated and feared she was once in hassle.

“I was completely and utterly disrespected,” the 15-year-old mentioned. “No one has apologized, no one has acknowledged my hurt.”

The district said while the principal did discuss the incident with her, a full investigation determined neither she nor the teacher should face discipline.

The district said it reviewed all footage from the hallway and not just the clip released by the student’s parents. The family’s attorney and parents were also shown all videos.

Police also did their own investigation and did not file charges.

Along with the teacher, the teen’s family is suing the principal, school district and state education officials, saying they violated the student’s civil rights and her First Amendment rights to both free speech or not to speak at all.

In a statement, Lexington School District 1 said both its employees and Barnwell are getting “extremely hateful communication.”

“District leaders strongly condemn this inappropriate behavior. We care for all of our students and employees and regret that those involved in this situation have been the target of cruel messages,” district officers wrote.