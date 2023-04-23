Disneyland dragon bursts into flames

Disneyland’s liked “Fantasmic!” display took a stunning flip when the fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames in entrance of unsuspecting spectators. The incident passed off on the Southern California theme park and by chance, no accidents have been reported following the blaze.
A common Disneyland customer, Ryan Laux, captured the blaze on video and reported that fireside has at all times been part of the “Fantasmic!” presentation. However, one thing went awry when flames didn’t come from the standard house, and the dragon’s head began to catch hearth as an alternative. Laux said that “the whole body was up in flames” inflicting the display to be stopped virtually straight away as Mickey Mouse vanished from the level.
The “Fantasmic!” display takes position two times an evening close to Disneyland’s well-known Tom Sawyer Island, that includes Mickey Mouse fighting towards an enormous dragon named Maleficent. The extent of the wear stays undisclosed.
If you need to enjoy a special more or less explosion of colour, take a look at Bartell’s Backroads on YouTube showcasing Carrizo Plain National Monument.