Disneyland dragon bursts into flames

A common Disneyland customer, Ryan Laux, captured the blaze on video and reported that fireside has at all times been part of the “Fantasmic!” presentation. However, one thing went awry when flames didn’t come from the standard house, and the dragon’s head began to catch hearth as an alternative. Laux said that “the whole body was up in flames” inflicting the display to be stopped virtually straight away as Mickey Mouse vanished from the level.