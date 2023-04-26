Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over political retaliation

Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over what it calls a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” — a big escalation of the standoff between the leisure large and the conservative governor.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida accuses DeSantis of orchestrating a marketing campaign to punish Disney over its political perspectives. The lawsuit comes only one week after DeSantis pledged to paintings with the state legislature to roll again Disney’s company keep watch over over its Florida theme park.
It represents the newest change in a long-running public feud between Florida’s conservative governor, broadly observed as a most probably contender for the birthday celebration’s 2024 presidential nomination, and the California-based theme park operator.
The feud started when Disney got here out towards DeSantis-backed law DeSantis which prohibited lecturers from discussing gender and sexual orientation in early college grades, a measure which critics derided as a homophobic and discriminatory “don’t say gay” invoice. DeSantis signed it into regulation final 12 months.
This is a creating tale and might be up to date.