Disney sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over political retaliation

Disney is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over what it calls a “relentless campaign to weaponize government power” — a big escalation of the standoff between the leisure large and the conservative governor.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida accuses DeSantis of orchestrating a marketing campaign to punish Disney over its political perspectives. The lawsuit comes only one week after DeSantis pledged to paintings with the state legislature to roll again Disney’s company keep watch over over its Florida theme park.