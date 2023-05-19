Disney scraps $1 billion Florida development plan amid tensions with DeSantis





The Walt Disney Co. has introduced its resolution to withdraw from an important funding of roughly $1 billion value of investment in Florida. The corporate has cited “changing business conditions” as the cause of terminating its plans. This sudden transfer has been met with wonder and fear among trade pros, particularly with Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

According to Ed O’Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, conflicts between the Governor and Walt Disney Co. is also vital elements in the back of the withdrawal. Tensions between the 2 events were mounting for a while, resulting in disruptions within the approval procedure for the development plan.

This resolution by means of Walt Disney Co. has stuck many off-guard, and several other unanswered questions stay relating to their long run plans for development in Florida. Nonetheless, this announcement by means of one of the most biggest media and leisure corporations on this planet has sparked common hobby and hypothesis during the trade.

- Advertisement -

We needless to say it is crucial for our readers to stick knowledgeable on the most recent news and occasions. For this explanation why, we inspire you to allow browser notifications to obtain breaking news updates and unique reporting from CBS News. Stay tuned for extra updates in this growing tale.

