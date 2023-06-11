Disha Patani joins forces with Xiaomi India as Brand Ambassador : Bollywood News

Actress Disha Patani has been gaining vital popularity turning into a outstanding determine on the planet of brendorsements. Her emerging reputation has ended in her fresh variety as the brambassador for Xiaomi India’s Redmi audio cell equipment.

Disha Patani joins forces with Xiaomi India as BrAmbassador

Disha Patani’s dynamic stylish character has reworked her into an influential figureparticularly a few of the more youthful technology. Her colourful symbol aligns completely with the logo’s ethosmaking her a becoming ambassador. In the approaching marketing campaign for the Redmi Buds 4 Activeshe will show off her bold aspect via appearing exciting stunts. These audacious feats will likely be captured to focus on the immersive audio revel in supplied via the state of the art Redmi Buds 4 Activethe final wi-fi earphones.

Taking to Xiaomi India wrote“We are thrilled to announce that @dishapatani is all set to rock the stage as the BrAmbassador for #RedmiBuds4Active!

Get ready to witness the ultimate fusion of style performance.

Mark your calendar for the launch on 13.06.23.

#RiseNeverFall.”

Extending a heat welcome to Disha into the Xiaomi familyAnuj SharmaChief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India mentioned“Disha Patani’s dynamic energetic personality aligns perfectly with the essence of Redmi audio mobile accessoriesas reflected in our tagline‘Rise. Never Fall. We are confident that our collaboration with Disha will elevate our brethos further establish strong connections with our customers.”

Commenting at the affiliationDisha mentioned“It’s a pleasure to be associated with the Xiaomi family. I look forward to being a part of this journey contributing to the growth of Xiaomi India. Togetherwe will inspire empower users to embrace the spirit of never giving upjust like the Redmi Buds 4 Active.”

Meanwhileon the paintings entranceDisha will likely be subsequent observed in Yodha starring along Sidharth Malhotra Raashi Khanna. The actress additionally has Project Ok starring along Amitabh BachchanDeepika PadukonePrabhas. She may also be starring in Kanguva reverse Suriya. Disha Patani is making her Tamil debut with the filmwhich includes a stellar famous person solid together with Kovai SaralaYogi BabuAnRajRedin KingsleyRavi Raghavendraothers in supporting roles.

