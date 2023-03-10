Disappointment as Gabriel Martinelli misses Arsenal solo goal

While talking about it on YouTube, Watts lamented: “Martinelli, I gave a six [out of ten], basically on account of that incredible run in the second one part, which I feel we have been all simply begging for him to complete off.

“It would were some of the in reality nice objectives and it was once the sort of disgrace that he did all that onerous paintings, ran all that means, beat all the ones avid gamers, after which simply after he is going across the ‘keeper, the man will get again and clears it ahead of he can roll it into an empty web.

“It would have been an absolutely amazing goal. That was a real, real shame.”

Will Gabriel Martinelli ranking 15 objectives this season?

Has Martinelli ever scored an excellent solo goal for Arsenal?

Martinelli has been in beautiful spectacular shape for the Gunners over the process the season, beginning all however one of the membership’s 26 Premier League video games up to now, offering 11 objectives and two assists.

Interestingly sufficient, regardless that, he’s but to attain in Europe this time period regardless of having performed six occasions within the pageant. This goal would were an excellent method to put an finish to that run and it’s now not as if he doesn’t have earlier of scoring such incredible objectives, both.

Indeed, towards Chelsea within the 2019/20 season, he ran 67 yards in 13 seconds to attain in very good type – whilst the trouble ended up being voted as the Arsenal Goal of the Season.

What’s extra, in pre-season towards Fiorentina in 2019 when Martinelli had simply joined the membership, he all over again ran from his personal part, nutmegging a defender, simplest to agonisingly ship the ball huge.

Seeing as it’s this type of goal maximum avid gamers can simplest dream of, it’s moderately unbelievable that Martinelli has just about repeated the trick on 3 events.