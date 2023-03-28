Disappearances of Terrance Williams, Felipe Santos in Florida

The Last Ride is a real crime podcast about two younger males of colour who went lacking in Naples, Florida just about twenty years in the past once they have been ultimate observed with the similar white sheriff’s deputy.

Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams vanished 3 months aside, at the identical street in the early 2000s. Their disappearances hang-out their households, police and reporters. In each circumstances, the now-fired deputy Steven Calkins mentioned he gave Santos and Williams rides to Circle Ok retailer gasoline stations, tales that would by no means be corroborated.

The eight-episode podcast, dispensed via the NPR Network, delves into this thriller that unearths painful truths about police responsibility and media protection of lacking folks.

Episodes come with new information about the circumstances, dramatic polygraph audio with the deputy and unique interviews with lead investigators, media magnate Tyler Perry, well-known civil rights legal professional Ben Crump, the oldsters of Terrance Williams and advocates for Felipe Santos.

The host, Janine Zeitlin, first coated the tale as a brand new reporter. The award-winning Florida journalist seems to be the ultimate reporter to talk to the deputy. She is from the similar rural Illinois homeland as Calkins and traveled again to their homeland and Tennessee, the place Terrance Williams used to be from, in seek of solutions.

The Last Ride used to be reported via Zeitlin and different investigative newshounds with the Naples Daily News and The Fort Myers News-Press, section of the United States TODAY Network, and produced in partnership with WGCU Public Media.

EPISODE 1 AND 2 DROP APRIL 4

Marcia, the mummy of Terrance Williams, at a 2013 press convention in regards to the disappearances of her son and Felipe Santos.

No one’s been arrested or charged for no matter came about Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams. Civil rights legal professional Ben Crump and filmmaker Tyler Perry sign up for the criminal battle for responsibility.

Could one thing in any case come to mild to unravel this tragic thriller?

Felipe Santos in an age improved symbol and prior to he disappeared in October 2003.

Felipe Santos, a 23-year-old immigrant from Mexico, disappeared after a minor site visitors crash in Naples in the autumn of 2003. He used to be observed in the again of the patrol automobile of Steven Calkins, the Collier County deputy at the scene.

Felipe used to be by no means observed once more.

Terrance Williams across the time of his disappearance

Terrance Williams used to be 27 when he disappeared in January 2004.

He used to be pulled over via Deputy Steven Calkins close to a Naples cemetery.

His mom and stepfather started their very own investigation and unlocked key main points when the sheriff’s workplace used to be no longer to begin with responsive in looking for Terrance.

Anyone with information in regards to the lacking individuals circumstances is requested to name the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. To stay nameless, touch Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.

Contact The Last Ride staff at [email protected]

See public records related to the investigations.