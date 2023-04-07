Did Joel Embiid lock up NBA MVP award with 50-piece vs. Celtics?

Joel Embiid notched his 3rd 50-point recreation of the season as he vies for NBA MVP.

PHILADELPHIA — With 52 issues in a win over the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid put in combination an implausible completing flourish to his MVP marketing campaign within the ultimate week of the common season.

In a Wednesday version of the Locked On NBA podcast, hosts Jake Madison and Tony East mentioned Embiid's candidacy and whether or not one of these large efficiency past due within the yr would give him a leg up within the race.

“Not only has Embiid been playing really well, I think the wins have kind of given his team a little bit of attention positively in this stretch, and as much as that narrative part of it kind of sucks, it’s important, and it’s really helping,” stated East.

Philadelphia is 52-57 and 3rd within the East, the similar file as Denver and Nikola Jokic.

Philadelphia is 52-57 and 3rd within the East, the similar file as Denver and Nikola Jokic.

At the similar time that Embiid is peaking with nice video games, Jokic and the Nuggets were sputtering. Denver misplaced to lowly Houston the similar night time that Embiid led Philadelphia to its large win on nationwide TV.

“(Jokic) seemed like a lock to win this halfway through … but Embiid and the way that team has finished the year and his performance and how he’s kind of carried them at times, and things really got away from Jokic there,” Madison stated.

Embiid has scored 50 or extra issues 3 times this season, and 40 or extra in 13 video games. He is averaging a 33.3 issues according to recreation, essentially the most by way of any participant since James Harden within the 2019-20 season.