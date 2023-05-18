Diamondbacks pitcher hits bird with pre-game throw







During warm-up earlier than the Arizona Diamondbacks performed towards the Oakland Athletics, pitcher Zac Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, ensuing within the demise of the blameless creature. “I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen stated. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.” The throw was once stuck on digital camera for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona. Interestingly, Hall of Famer Randy Johnson infamously killed a bird right through a spring coaching sport in 2001, pitching towards the San Francisco Giants. Gallen, who was once simplest 5 on the time, stated that even supposing he didn’t take note the incident, he had observed the clip time and again. The incident with Gallen took place simply at some point earlier than the anniversary of Johnson pitching an excellent sport for Arizona towards the Atlanta Braves in 2004.