DFW Weekend Guide: March 10-12, 2023

Friday, March 10

But what is the subsequent highest factor to partying with Bad Bunny? Partying with people who find themselves simply as obsessive about Bad Bunny as you.

Head over to Tulips in Fort Worth to have fun the musician’s twenty ninth birthday. Tickets will price about $20 in overall.

Saturday, March 11

Maybe I’m nonetheless too new to DFW, however I’m nonetheless thrown off that everybody’s celebrating St. Patty’s Day every week early. But who am I to pass judgement on (particularly since I’m conserving an eye fixed out for Patty Day occasions I wanna move to)?

Dallas’ Lower Greenville house (get it? GREEN-ville?) will have fun with a large block celebration from 9 a.m. to five p.m. (or even somewhat later) on Saturday.

There shall be a large number of cash-only beer tents, tune, and a couple of eating places and bars which might be taking part. That’ll come with the unique Blue Goose Cantina, which is able to shut after subsequent weekend.

Have $20 in coins able to get throughout the entrances, and try the website online previously to determine what you’ll and can not carry with you.

PS: If you might be making plans to visit any tournament in Dallas on Saturday, see if you’ll take a free DART ride.

Sunday, March 12

I’ll let y’all know presently, this circus is NOT family-friendly! And for those who get scared simply (like me), move forward and save your cash.

For the ones of you who assume you’ll deal with what is below this black and crimson Clown Castle, the Paranormal Cirque welcomes you. It simply touched down in Frisco and they’re going to be there till Sunday.

Paranormal Cirque is a fusion of a circus, theatre, and a cabaret display. Expect a couple of freaks, acrobats and illusions, and a few creepy creatures.

There’s one display Thursday and Friday, then two presentations on Saturday and Sunday. I took a snappy go searching for ticket prices and it seems like they begin at $15.

No one below 13 is permitted to the display, and any individual between 13-17 has to return with an grownup.