DFW weather the week of May 29 – June 3, 2023

As we method the summer time months, temperatures are on the upward push. The week forward brings with it restricted probabilities of rain and hotter weather, with upper rain protection predicted for this coming weekend.
There can be an Ozone Action Day on Tuesday, with upper ranges of ozone anticipated in the afternoon. Groups with breathing problems are suggested to restrict their out of doors time. This is led to through hotter temperatures, low winds, sunshine, and air pollution, and may also be lowered through proscribing using. Thunderstorms are anticipated right through the day, with the best protection alongside and east of Dallas-Fort Worth. While serious weather isn’t anticipated, more potent storms might deliver with them heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and common lightning. High temperatures can be in the mid to higher 80s, as regards to standard for this time of yr.
Notes(*29*)
- Advertisement -
- Ozone Action Day Tuesday
- Scattered rain Tuesday with narrow rain probabilities the following few days
- Highs climb to the 90s this week
- An unsettled trend brings rain to North Texas this weekend
Tuesday
Tuesday is an Ozone Action Day. Higher ranges of ozone are anticipated right through the afternoon hours. Groups with breathing problems will have to restrict out of doors time.
This occurs with hotter temps, low winds, sunshine and air pollution. It may also be lowered through proscribing using.
Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated. The best protection can be alongside and east of Dallas – Fort Worth. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, however more potent storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds together with common lightning.
- Advertisement -
High temperatures can be as regards to standard, in the mid to higher 80s.
Warmer weather this week
The prime temperatures are anticipated to climb a couple of levels over the following few days. However, humidity isn’t predicted to be excessively prime, holding the warmth index below keep watch over.
Weekend rain
Wednesday and Thursday can be most commonly dry. A couple of decaying storms from West Texas may deliver morning rain on Friday, however protection is anticipated to be low.
- Advertisement -
The subsequent very best likelihood of rain comes past due Friday thru Sunday. Gulf moisture will surge into North Texas, bringing the doable for heavy rainfall. The quantities and timing of the rain are nonetheless being looked after out, so be sure you stay checking again in.
We might see a slight dip in weekend temperatures, relying on how common the rain can be.
- Ozone Action Day Tuesday
- Scattered rain Tuesday with narrow rain probabilities the following few days
- Highs climb to the 90s this week
- An unsettled trend brings rain to North Texas this weekend
Tuesday is an Ozone Action Day. Higher ranges of ozone are anticipated right through the afternoon hours. Groups with breathing problems will have to restrict out of doors time.
This occurs with hotter temps, low winds, sunshine and air pollution. It may also be lowered through proscribing using.
Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated. The best protection can be alongside and east of Dallas – Fort Worth. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, however more potent storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds together with common lightning.
High temperatures can be as regards to standard, in the mid to higher 80s.
The prime temperatures are anticipated to climb a couple of levels over the following few days. However, humidity isn’t predicted to be excessively prime, holding the warmth index below keep watch over.
Wednesday and Thursday can be most commonly dry. A couple of decaying storms from West Texas may deliver morning rain on Friday, however protection is anticipated to be low.
The subsequent very best likelihood of rain comes past due Friday thru Sunday. Gulf moisture will surge into North Texas, bringing the doable for heavy rainfall. The quantities and timing of the rain are nonetheless being looked after out, so be sure you stay checking again in.
We might see a slight dip in weekend temperatures, relying on how common the rain can be.