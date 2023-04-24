DFW weather: Strong storms in forecast week of April 24

Rainfall will persist via Wednesday afternoon, with transient downpours anticipated in the morning. As a chilly entrance nears, Wednesday night time turns into extra conducive to sturdy to critical storms which might be prone to convey massive hail and robust winds.

(*24*)

- Advertisement -

The rain is anticipated to convey a just right measure of advantages. By the tip of the week, one to 2 inches of rainfall will have to be conceivable in the metroplex, with even upper totals conceivable in East Texas.

(*24*)

10-Day Forecast