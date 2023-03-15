DFW weather: North Texas weekend forecast

A warming pattern the following couple of days earlier than serious hurricane possibilities and far cooler temps go back.

Wednesday is an afternoon of alternate with expanding winds and extending temps.

Highs shall be within the higher 60s to low 70s with winds out of the south 15-30 mph.

We’ll have passing clouds in the course of the day so from time to time it’s going to be cloudy, from time to time it’s going to be in part sunny. Highs relies on how a lot solar vs. cloud duvet you spot.

Thursday

Thursday brings again thunderstorm possibilities and serious climate possibilities.

The day will get started off muggy and cloudy with passing showers imaginable.

Scattered t-storms shall be imaginable from D-FW to the east all the way through the morning through early afternoon, however the serious danger with this spherical appears to be like low.

The serious danger for many of North Texas shall be with any t-storms that increase all the way through the overdue afternoon into night (D-FW: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.) as a dryline and chilly entrance transfer into the world.

Severe threats all the way through that point shall be huge hail, harmful winds, and remoted tornadoes can’t be dominated out as neatly.

Any storms will transfer to the east and southeast all the way through the midnight hours with all of North Texas having a look dry by means of 10 p.m. to middle of the night.

Much cooler air will spill into North Texas with a go back to neatly beneath commonplace temps Friday into the weekend.

Next 10 days

The entrance that brings Thursday storms will even deliver a good more potent push of cooler air with highs within the 50s Friday and into subsequent weekend.

Morning lows subsequent weekend within the 30s glance imaginable with perhaps even some portions of North Texas seeing a gentle freeze. Best likelihood for freezing temps shall be spaces north of D-FW each Saturday and Sunday morning.