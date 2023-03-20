DFW Weather: Higher temps and a risk of severe weather this week

After Sunday morning’s freeze, temps throughout Dallas-Fort Worth and the encircling area are hiking — together with our rain possibilities.

DALLAS — Spring formally begins on Monday, March 20, at 4:24 pm — and this week will completely really feel like spring with hotter weather and rain returning.

Quick glance:

A large warmup this week, particularly on Wednesday

Scattered, gentle rain on Tuesday/Wednesday

Severe weather is conceivable past due Thursday into Friday

Temps are at the climb!

Monday would be the coolest day of the week, with highs trending about 10 levels cooler than commonplace.

A chilly entrance arrives past due Thursday, however temps would possibly not exchange an excessive amount of. Highs will nonetheless be within the 70s during the finish of the week and all the way through the weekend.

Rain possibilities come again!

Moisture coming in from the Gulf permits for gentle, scattered rain the following couple of days — however protection shall be low, which means maximum of the world will now not see rain till Thursday.

Our drawing near chilly entrance will, then again, spark showers and remoted storms all the way through the day Thursday. The easiest thunderstorm possibilities come alongside the entrance past due Thursday evening into Friday morning. The rain will have to finish during the morning on Friday, with dry weather anticipated for the weekend.

As of now, it looks as if some severe storms might be conceivable because the entrance pushes during the house.

With those storms, hail and robust winds glance to be the primary worry, however severe weather does not glance to be common.

Stick with us this week as we get extra knowledge and fine-tune the timing and affects.

Next 10 Days