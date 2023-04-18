DFW weather: A look at severe weather chances for April 19-23

Shower and thunderstorm chances go back to North Texas later this week with the possible for a couple of sturdy to severe storms. Cooler temps will go back for the weekend.

The outlook for Wednesday, April 19, shall be a heat and windy day, with a powerful cap in position. This way thunderstorm chances are low, however now not 0.

If the cap breaks, a thunderstorm or two is conceivable basically throughout western North Texas. If that happens, the ones storms would most probably be severe with massive hail and harmful winds as the principle threats.

Right now, it looks as if the cap will most probably grasp, however the WFAA weather staff shall be gazing intently to look if it does ruin.

Thursday-Friday

A higher probability for showers and storms might exist Thursday into Friday, particularly around the japanese part of North Texas as a entrance slowly strikes into the world.

Dallas-Fort Worth is also proper at the fringe of seeing showers and storms with higher chances east and southeast of DFW Thursday into Thursday evening.

The general severe risk for maximum of North Texas, together with DFW, is low. The severe risk will increase slightly throughout japanese and southeastern North Texas. Main threats shall be massive hail and harmful winds.

Some lingering showers and storms are conceivable Friday morning from DFW to the east in the beginning strikes off to the east all the way through the day. Friday afternoon and night look dry.

Timecast:

Weekend and past

After the chilly entrance that strikes thru Thursday into Friday, a lot cooler temperatures shall be round for the weekend with highs within the 60s.

There may be a bit of rain round on Sunday, however as of now chances look low.