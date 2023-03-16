DFW severe weather: Truck driver recalls crashing in storm

June Davis’ large rig truck used to be knocked over via top winds on I-75 in McKinney, a guardrail piercing the cab and narrowly lacking the driver’s seat.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Two weeks in the past, June Davis used to be riding north on Interstate 75 in McKinney when see noticed what she idea used to be black smoke swirling in entrance of her and tool strains starting to spark and fall.

In an quick, her big-rig truck used to be blown onto its proper aspect, a guardrail piercing the cab and placing the whole lot except for the driver's seat.

“I’m getting better day by day,” she mentioned from her house in Decatur, Illinois, the place she continues to be recuperating from the twist of fate.

“I still see some flashbacks of that tornado turning me over,” she mentioned.

Pulled from the wreckage via a group of McKinney firefighters and law enforcement officials, she survived with minor lacerations to her face and different bumps and bruises.

Davis returned house a couple of days later with the assistance of her fiance’, additionally a truck driver, who used to be at the telephone together with her on the time of the crash.

In addition to her truck being knocked on its rights aspect in the northbound lanes, 3 different large rigs in the southbound lanes had been additionally blown over in the similar basic house.

"It's pretty miraculous don't you think, that you and I are talking right now?" WFAA reporter Kevin Reece requested Davis by the use of Zoom.

“Yes, yes,” she mentioned. “The good Lord had his hand wrapped around me. Oh, I’m blessed. I am so lucky that I am still here to talk about it.”

So, two weeks later, on a Thursday night time another time, as North Texas is threatened via an identical climate, listed here are a few severe climate driving tips from AAA:

In wet and rainy prerequisites, flip off cruise keep watch over. As little as 1/twelfth of an inch of rain may cause hydroplaning.

And, if tornadoes are imaginable, prevent riding and search refuge.

“Yeah that’s probably the best thing to do,” mentioned Daniel Armbruster with AAA.

“Get off the road, get near a sturdy shelter if you know there is the possibility of a tornado. You never want to stop under bridges, overpasses, those offer no protection from tornadic or high winds and flying debris,” he mentioned.

Davis additionally gives her personal survivor’s recommendation.