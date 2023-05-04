Thursday, May 4, 2023
DFW May 2023 election: early voting numbers

The May election in Texas has come to an in depth for early voting, and the numbers are in for the overall quantity of people that voted up to now within the metroplex. Across Collin, Tarrant, Dallas, and Denton counties, 239,738 votes had been solid.

Each county’s breakdown comprises:

Looking again at the closing election in November, those numbers are considerably smaller. In the closing election, the overall collection of votes was once round 500,000. However, this isn’t sudden, as midterms draw in extra citizens than native races held in May.

Despite the decrease numbers when in comparison to November’s election, voter turnout for Dallas County is upper than in 2020, with greater than 20,000 early votes in comparison to the 43,902 votes solid closing yr.

Election Day might be on Saturday, May 6.

