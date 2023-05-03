Deuce Vaughn has range of options in Dallas Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys are happy to have drafted Deuce Vaughn in the 6th spherical of the NFL draft in April 2023. Despite his small stature, Vaughn is predicted to convey versatility and make an important contribution to the Cowboys’ offense.
Dallas Cowboys are taking a look against their operating again, Tony Pollard, to steer their operating recreation in 2023.
In Vaughn, the Cowboys have any other operating again who is certain to make an affect. While some might view him as a “gadget player,” Coach Mike McCarthy sees Vaughn becoming a member of the traditional drift of the offense on first and 2nd downs. That stated, the Cowboys do wish to paintings on their coverage element, even supposing McCarthy has situational ideas and ideas in thoughts for Vaughn already.
Coach McCarthy when put next Vaughn to Randall Cobb, who McCarthy had prior to now coached whilst with the Green Bay Packers. During their time in combination, Cobb stuck 470 passes for five,574 yards and 41 touchdowns.
Cowboys’ President, General Manager, and Owner, Jerry Jones, likened Vaughn to Darren Sproles. Though Vaughn is an inch taller than Sproles, each avid gamers are agile and flexible. Sproles was once a complementary again to All-Pro operating again LaDainian Tomlinson at the San Diego Chargers’ offense. Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer was once the quarterback trainer for the Chargers when San Diego decided on Sproles in the fourth spherical.
Vaughn had the risk to talk with Sproles, who congratulated him whilst additionally advising him to paintings onerous. Vaughn patterns his recreation after All-Pro operating again Christian McCaffrey, in phrases of his versatility.
A unanimous All-American, Vaughn generated 4,884 scrimmage yards and 43 touchdowns via his final 37 video games at Kansas State. He performed in AT&T Stadium 3 times whilst at Kansas State and has at all times known it as the most efficient stadium he is performed in.
