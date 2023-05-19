Detention hearing set to continue for Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira

The detention hearing for the 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard charged in reference to the leaked paperwork probe is anticipated to continue Friday.

Jack Teixeira is scheduled to seem in federal courtroom in Worcester, Massachusetts, at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.

An undated image displays Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Air National Guard, who used to be arrested through the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks on-line of categorized paperwork, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location.

The federal Justice of the Peace pass judgement on first heard arguments closing month over whether or not Teixeira will have to be stored in federal custody forward of his trial. The pass judgement on, David Hennessy, stated he wanted extra time to evaluation sooner than you make a decision.

Prosecutors have argued that Teixeira is each a flight and nationwide safety possibility and, if launched on bail, they are saying he may “further disseminate classified information” and “take refuge with a foreign adversary.”

Teixeira’s public defender, in the meantime, has argued that the airman will have to be accredited to stay out of pretrial detention within the custody of his father or confined to a house with the presence of both his father, mom, stepfather, Air Force body of workers or his legal professionals. Teixeira’s father testified all the way through the April 27 detention hearing that he used to be ready to function a third-party custodian pending his son’s liberate.

Teixeira, a local of Dighton, Massachusetts, has been charged with unauthorized retention and transmission of nationwide protection information, in addition to willful retention of categorized paperwork, which jointly raise a most of 15 years in jail. He has but to input a plea.

The FBI-Boston tactical group arrested Teixeira on April 13 and he made an preliminary look in federal courtroom in Boston tomorrow.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, a U.S. Air Force National Guard airman accused of leaking extremely categorized army intelligence information on-line, makes his preliminary look sooner than a federal pass judgement on in Boston, on April 14, 2023, in a court caricature. Margaret Small/Reuters

The prison criticism alleges that Teixeira “improperly and unlawfully retained and transmitted national defense information to people not authorized to receive it.”

The leaked paperwork it seems that include top-secret information about Russia’s warfare in Ukraine and different portions of the arena. Teixeira allegedly accessed a central authority file on Feb. 23 and posted it on-line tomorrow, in accordance to the criticism. It’s the disclosure of that one file that paperwork the foundation of the preliminary fees.

Prosecutors allege Teixeira accessed way more categorized information than what used to be posted. They recommended all the way through closing month’s detention hearing that given his untrustworthy nature, he can be most likely to flee and when put next him at once to Edward Snowden.

In a brand new courtroom submitting Wednesday additional arguing in strengthen of maintaining the defendant at the back of bars till his trial, prosecutors stated Teixeira used to be two times admonished through his superiors closing yr over “concerning actions” he took with reference to categorized information.

Specifically, Teixeira used to be informed through superiors in September and October “to no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information” and to “cease-and-desist on any deep dives into classified intelligence information,” prosecutors wrote within the submitting.

Not lengthy after the warnings, Teixeira allegedly admitted on-line in December that he used to be “breaking a ton of [unauthorized disclosure] regs” however “Idgaf what they say I can or can’t share,” in accordance to prosecutors’ movement.

Teixeira’s habits confirmed “he will be undeterred by any restrictions this court places upon him and will not hesitate to circumvent those restrictions if he deems it in his interest to do so,” prosecutors contended.

Teixeira’s protection group additionally filed a movement forward of the hearing in strengthen of his pretrial liberate. His public legal professional, Allen Franco, cited prior instances involving other people charged with quite a lot of offenses comparable to categorized information who have been accredited to be conditionally launched sooner than their trials.

Franco additionally argued that the federal government has presented “no evidence” that his shopper ever supposed for information shared on-line “to be widely disseminated.”

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Morgan Winsor, Alexander Mallin, Jack Date, Trevor Ault and Christopher Donato contributed to this document.