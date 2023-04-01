DeSoto, Texas: Video of Dallas teacher shot, killed by officer

Police say Michael Nunez, 47, was once an armed with a weapon when he walked into a lady’s house. Video presentations the moments main as much as the fatal stumble upon with police.

DALLAS — Police launched video of an officer-involved taking pictures that left a Dallas Independent School District teacher useless in DeSoto.

The DeSoto Police Department, the town's mayor and individuals of DeSoto City Council accumulated for a press convention on Friday, March 31, as police printed edited sprint digital camera movies, physique digital camera movies, and a citizens name to 911 from a decision for carrier that ended within the deadly taking pictures of 47-year-old Michael Nunez.

The stumble upon took place after a resident made a frantic name to 911 on Monday, March 27, reporting a peculiar guy entered her house with a weapon. The lady informed a dispatcher she was once house together with her 10-year-old son because the intruder got here into her house. She might be heard yelling on the guy to get out.

“The tragic events that took place in our community on Monday need to be addressed, primarily for the purposes of transparency and for healing,” mentioned DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor.

An officer's body-worn digital camera confirmed the instant police arrived within the house of the 300 block of N. Polk. Investigators mentioned Nunez was once conserving a weapon.

DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa described the item as a sharpened, rectangle, piece of steel. He mentioned the responding officer gave a directive to Nunez to drop the weapon.

“When you listen closely, he does give commands to the subject to drop the object,” mentioned Costa.

Nunez was once a teacher at Dallas ISD's Molina High School. Police mentioned he was once arrested on March 26, the evening ahead of the taking pictures. He was once additionally installed DeSoto's municipal prison on March 20.

“He was incoherent, and irrational, and he was knocking over trash cans in one of our parks,” mentioned Costa.

The officer who fired the photographs has labored with DeSoto Police Department 4 years. He’s now on administrative depart.