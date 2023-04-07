DeSoto, Texas parents claim CPS wrongfully took newborn from home

“We’ve been treated like criminals. And that’s far from the truth,” Rodney Jackson mentioned. “This is a nightmare I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

DALLAS — A husband and spouse in DeSoto are not easy Child Protective Services (CPS) go back their newborn daughter after the days-old toddler was once taken from them in a dispute over the right kind remedy for jaundice.

The couple alleges CPS used the legal historical past of the unsuitable "mom" to assist justify taking the kid.

Mila Jackson was once born on Tuesday, March 21 on the home of Rodney and Temecia Jackson. An authorized midwife helped ship the infant. At six kilos 9 oz., they are saying the kid was once wholesome and the home start a hit.

Three days later, the Jacksons mentioned they took the kid to a pediatrician for the standard checkup and gained a blank invoice of well being from the nurse practitioner.

But later that day, Temecia Jackson mentioned she started receiving messages from Baylor Scott & White Dr. Anand Bhatt. The physician mentioned Mila had jaundice with dangerously top ranges of bilirubin — which is a yellowish substance made right through the frame's commonplace strategy of breaking down previous pink blood cells. Mila's bilirubin stage was once 21.7.

Dr. Bhatt wrote that “at a bilirubln over 20, a baby risks brain damage, because the bilirubin can cross the blood brain barrier.”

Dr. Bhatt recommended the parents carry Mila to the medical institution for phototherapy, a regular jaundice remedy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, toddler jaundice typically happens as a result of a child's liver is not mature sufficient to eliminate bilirubin within the bloodstream. In some young children, an underlying illness would possibly purpose toddler jaundice.

The Jacksons say they instructed the physician they’d, with the assistance of their midwife, deal with Mila’s jaundice themselves at home.

“Several hours later into the night, he texts my phone very aggressive, take her to the hospital or he’s calling CPS,” Temecia Jackson mentioned, of messages she gained from the physician.

In his letter to CPS, Dr. Bhatt mentioned, “I filed a case report with CPS after trying 10 attempts to appeal to the family through phone calls, text messages and leaving voicemails as they did not pick up the phone.”

“Parents are very loving and they care dearly about their baby,” the physician wrote. “Their distrust for medical care and guidance has led them to make a decision for the baby to refuse a simple treatment that can prevent brain damage.”

“I authorized the support of CPS to help get this baby the care that was medically necessary and needed,” the letter mentioned.

And CPS agreed, writing, “Due to the parents being unwilling to discuss the danger and potential consequences of this condition, it is necessary for the Department to intervene.”

DeSoto law enforcement officials, armed with a court docket order, helped CPS take Mila from the home on March 28.

“And unlawfully entered my home to take my baby from me,” Temecia Jackson mentioned, as she fought again tears at a Thursday, April 6 news convention held on the Afiya Center in Dallas.

But the Jacksons and their criminal crew additionally indicate an glaring drawback with the affidavit filed with the court docket that allowed CPS to take Mila. The affidavit used to justify CPS taking custody of the kid lists the unsuitable mother: a girl with an absolutely other identify, a girl with a legal historical past of kid overlook.

Temecia Jackson, who has no legal report, isn’t even indexed as the kid’s mother.

“Instantly I felt like they had stolen my baby as I had had a home birth, and they were trying to say my baby belonged to this other woman,” Temecia Jackson mentioned.

“We’ve been treated like criminals. And that’s far from the truth,” Rodney Jackson mentioned. “This is a nightmare I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

“We are demanding that Mila be returned home today. Today. Because yesterday was too late,” mentioned authorized midwife Cheryl Edinbyrd, who helped ship Mila.

A spokesperson for CPS, not able to provide an explanation for why a unique girl with a legal historical past is indexed within the court docket paperwork, mentioned they might no longer remark at the case.

Baylor Scott & White despatched WFAA a written remark: “In respect of patient privacy, it is inappropriate to provide comment on this matter. We do abide by reporting requirements set forth in the Texas Family Code and any other applicable laws.”