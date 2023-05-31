DeSoto police asking for public’s help in shooting of teenage boy







The DeSoto Police Department is investigating a shooting that befell on Tuesday, leaving a teenage boy hospitalized. The incident befell in the automobile parking space of the Corners Apartment Complex positioned on the 1400 block of Deborah Avenue in DeSoto, Texas, northwest of Moseley Park and southwest of Grimes Park.

The DeSoto Police Department's new "ShotSpotter System" straight away alerted officials to the precise location of the gunshot, permitting for a swift reaction. Upon arrival, police positioned the 14-year-old teenage boy with a leg wound, who was once transported to a close-by health facility for remedy. The accidents are reported to be non-fatal.

Police have been in a position to talk to more than one witnesses who supplied information about the suspect, who is assumed to even be a juvenile. The suspect was once dressed in a white t-shirt and a lime inexperienced ski masks and fled the scene in a westbound path.

At this time, investigators don’t consider the incident was once random and don’t consider there may be a direct danger to the general public. DeSoto detectives are proceeding to follow-up on the scene and ask someone with information to touch them at 469-658-3050.