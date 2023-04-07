DeSantis vows to void Disney’s effort to shield itself from state’s oversight board

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday reiterated his determination to punish “underhanded,” “self-dealing” behavior by Walt Disney Co. in stripping away most of the powers the state attempted to take from the company and give to a new DeSantis-appointed board.

Speaking during a news conference in Ocala, the Republican governor repeated threats he’d made the day before during a speaking engagement at Hillsdale College in Michigan. DeSantis first targeted Disney after it complained about his Parental Rights in Education Act, banning teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

“They had self-government in this state for almost 60 years. We put a stop to that. We ended their self-government status,” DeSantis said.

“And as that transition from a corporation running its own government to a state-controlled board taking that and actually governing that based on the will of the people, they tried to do things that, you know, quite frankly were underhanded, doing, like, some development agreement at the last minute that was supposedly going to bind the district.

“First of all, this is self-dealing. They’re negotiating with themselves. You can’t do that,” the governor said.

“So, there’s a provision of Florida law where the Legislature can void that. I think the state board’s going to void it too. So, on both ends, I think that will be taken care of.”

Central Florida Tourism Oversight District

By “district,” DeSantis meant the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which just replaced Disney’s old Reedy Creek Improvement District, a taxing authority for its property created by the Legislature when Disney came to Florida to develop what would become Walt Disney World.

DeSantis populated the new board with political allies and financial donors. The panel was supposed to assume oversight on June 1 but, before the new arrangement even became law, Reedy Creek enacted a “declaration of restrictive covenants” allowing “Disney to have the final say on any alterations to the property and requires the board to inform Disney of plans for such alterations without conditions or delays,” as NPR reported.

Members made clear when DeSantis signed the law that they hoped to deter Disney from what the governor described as “their goal to inject a lot of the sexuality into the programming for kids.”

On Monday, DeSantis ordered a civil and criminal investigation into the new arrangement, writing to the state’s inspector general that the deal “appears to suffer from serious legal infirmities, including, among other things, inadequate notice, lack of consideration, improper delegation of authority, and ethical violation, such as conflict of interest and self-dealing.”

The probe should uncover any communications internally within Disney and also with Reedy Creek and local governments, the governor said.

“While a company has First Amendment rights, it does not have the right to run its own government and operate outside the bounds of Florida law,” DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske said in a written statement.

“The Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis worked to put Disney on an even playing field, and Disney got caught attempting to undermine Florida’s duly-enacted legislation in the 11th hour,” she added.

CEO defends move

Disney CEO Bob Iger defended the company’s actions during a shareholder meeting, according to a report by CNN Business.

“The company has a right to freedom of speech just like individuals do,” Iger said.

“The governor got very angry about the position that Disney took, and it seems like he’s decided to retaliate against us … in effect to seek to punish a company for its exercise of a constitutional right. And that just seems really wrong to me — against any company or individual, but particularly against a company that means so much to the state that you live in.”

DeSantis, however, seemed determined to make Disney pay.

“Now that this has been reopened, all options are on the table. We need to make sure that people understand, whether you’re an individual or corporation, you don’t get to play by your own rules. The people of the state of Florida ultimately are the sovereign. They elect people to fill these offices and enact policy. And I think Disney has always viewed itself as being exempt from that constitutional process. Well, those days are over here in the state of Florida,” he said Friday.

The new board in coming weeks will engage in “very strong action that’s going to basically validate what we said,” DeSantis continued.

“But there will be additional legislative action taken in Tallahassee that will nullify what they attempted to do at the 11th hour and then potentially, you know, arm the board with the ability to make sure that this is run appropriately.”