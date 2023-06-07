DeSantis visits southern border, calls situation 'dereliction of duty' by Biden







(The Center Square) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Wednesday to discuss the issues facing communities across the U.S. due to the crisis at the southern border and the state’s involvement in Operation Lone Star.

During the roundtable, DeSantis called the situation at the border a “dereliction of duty” by President Joe Biden and his administration.

“You’re the President, you think that you would take some pride in ensuring that the territorial integrity of your country is actually respected. You would think that if that wasn’t the case, that you would feel that you would maybe need to do something,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted that the crisis at the border is not just a problem for border states, but an American problem.

“This is affecting communities all throughout the United States of America, you just look at the tens of thousands of additional fentanyl deaths that we’ve seen in just last year alone…We need to do all we can while the federal government leaves a void, the states need to step up,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted that there are measures that could be put in place to tighten security through policy — including changing asylum laws to only allow asylum seekers at a port of entry, keeping the Trump Administration’s stay-in-Mexico policy, banning sanctuary states and cities and using E-Verify to screen for migrants working illegally.

According to DeSantis since Florida law enforcement officers and National Guard troops arrived in Texas to be part of Operation Lone Star, they have interacted with over 5,800 undocumented migrants from various parts of the world, including Venezuela, Ecuador, Haiti, El Salvador, Mexico, Honduras, the Dominican Republic and China.

Florida law enforcement teams have made over 190 arrests, including felony charges for human smuggling, drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying of weapons and money laundering. Authorities also apprehended an MS-13 gang member who is currently on the U.S. terror watch list.

Operation Lone Star was launched in 2021 by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response to the influx of illegal border crossings by undocumented migrants, which has been attributed to President Joe Biden’s weak border security policies and has become a multi-billion dollar operation.

In May, Gov. Abbott officially requested resources for border security through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allows states to provide resources including personnel during times of emergency.

Fiscal impact on Florida taxpayers will be at a minimum, as resources and personnel sent during emergency situations through an EMAC request are eligible for FEMA reimbursement from the federal government.

DeSantis also stated that there were funds set aside in the budget for emergency operations. Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin has also pledged to assist Texas with the operation, joining South Carolina, Nebraska, Tennessee and Idaho.

Over 400 Florida service members are currently deployed to support the Texas Military Department, by assisting with static observation points, roving patrols and obstacle improvement.

Thirty special agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, along with nine support team members have seized cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and boxes of ammunition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has sent 20 officers and two mechanics to help with response efforts, including information gathering, humanitarian response, search and rescue efforts and emergency medical services.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has sent 101 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers — resulting in nine narcotic-related charges, the seizure of two firearms and 17 arrests on fugitives that had either a federal or state arrest warrant.

Florida Troopers have also uncovered undocumented migrants concealed inside of vehicles, have identified gang members and have been involved with seven human smuggling arrests — 100 arrests overall. A traffic stop also saw over $500,000 in currency seized.

This article First appeared in the center square