Thursday, June 1, 2023
DeSantis Signs School Bus Camera Bill | Headlines

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 766 which is able to permit faculty districts to put in cameras on faculty buses to seize pictures of drivers who illegally move buses. The regulation will take impact from July 2021 and drivers who damage the regulation may just face $225 fines if stuck. The invoice goals to handle the rising drawback of drivers illegally passing faculty buses, as substantiated by means of a Florida Department of Education survey, which discovered virtually 8,000 unlawful passes made on a unmarried day. The invoice will permit faculty districts to contract with corporations to put in cameras on faculty buses. The regulation may even save you contractors from getting paid in accordance with the selection of violations detected, and each and every digicam must produce recorded video and two or extra nonetheless pictures documenting infractions.

