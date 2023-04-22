DeSantis seeks federal aid for Fort Lauderdale flood victims

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking the Biden management to claim Broward County a crisis space because of flooding previous this month after file rainfall

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requested the Biden management on Saturday to claim Broward County a crisis space because of flooding previous this month after file rainfall.

If granted, the declaration would make Broward citizens who incurred injury to their properties and different belongings eligible for quite a lot of loans and different help. Local governments would even be eligible.

More than 2 ft (0.6 meters) of rain fell in some portions of the county April 12. The 1-in-a-1,000-year deluge left some portions of the county with as much as 3 ft (0.9 meters) of water. About 1,000 properties had been critically broken, in keeping with the state.

The flooding additionally closed the airport for virtually two days. Gas deliveries to the port had been additionally slowed, inflicting lengthy strains on the pump.

The Republican governor is predicted to quickly announce that he’ll search his birthday party’s nomination to problem President Joe Biden in subsequent 12 months’s election.

While steadily sniping at each and every different, the Democratic president and the governor have noticed their administrations paintings in combination after failures. That comprises remaining 12 months’s Hurricane Ian, which killed greater than 140 other people and left 1000’s homeless, and the 2021 cave in of a condominium tower in Surfside, which killed 98.