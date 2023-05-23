DeSantis puts hold on Florida execution following insanity claim

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has postponed the execution of Duane Eugene Owen and ordered a psychiatric analysis of the demise row inmate following his attorneys’ argument that he is also insane. The 62-year-old Owen was once scheduled to be accomplished by the use of deadly injection on June 15. However, Governor DeSantis known as for 3 psychiatrists to guage Owen as an alternative.

An analysis document through a neuropsychologist offering “recent evaluation” claimed that Owen “meets the criteria for insanity.” According to the neuropsychologist’s document, Owen identifies as a girl in a person’s frame and was once looking to transition. The governor’s order said that the document didn’t display that Owen lacked the psychological capability to appreciate the character of the demise penalty and the the reason why it was once imposed.

- Advertisement -

Florida state legislation lets in for the governor to freeze an execution and begin a psychiatric analysis through 3 psychiatrists when an inmate makes “sufficient allegations of insanity.” While DeSantis said that the neuropsychologist’s claim was once “insufficient assertions of insanity,” he highlighted that his legal responsibility to put in force a demise sentence necessitates the workout of extreme care. Owen can be evaluated through psychiatrists Wade Myers, Tonia Werner, and Emily Lazarou on Tuesday. The Florida Supreme Court has established an expedited timetable for appeals within the case.

Owen was once arrested for the rape and homicide of Georgianna Worden in Palm Beach County in 1984 and has been on demise row for greater than 3 many years since.

This psychiatric analysis comes on the heels of DeSantis signing a collection of expenses aimed toward transgender remedy for kids and adults and the LGBTQ group. One invoice prohibits medical doctors from the use of puberty blockers, hormone remedy, or surgical operation for kids recognized with gender dysphoria.

- Advertisement -

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida.