DeSantis goes after Trump on federal criminal justice reforms, clashing over law-and-order front

In his first month as a presidential candidate, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted his law-and-order credentials, from boosting pay for new law enforcement officers to signing legislation making it easier to impose the death penalty and force death sentences on child rapists — despite a U.S. Supreme Court ban in such cases.

Added to that repertoire is his attack on then-President Donald Trump’s First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill passed by Congress and signed into law in December 2018 to address decades-long inequities in the criminal justice system.

On the campaign trail, DeSantis has said that, if elected, he would repeal that measure — though a number of conservatives have disagreed with him — creating a clash in policy issues between DeSantis and Trump on the law-and-order front as the presidential race continues.

Team DeSantis continues to press the issue. Earlier this week Steve Cortes, a former adviser to President Trump who is now the national spokesman for the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC, wrote in an op-ed that “Trump acquiesced to the lobbying of Hollywood celebrities like Kim Kardashian as well as his liberal New York son-in-law” in signing the First Step Act.

In the opinion piece, the bill was described as the “jailbreak D.C. establishment bill,” the “misbegotten law,” the “get-out-of-jail-early legislation,” and the “dreadful bipartisan legislation.”

In addition: “Gov. Ron DeSantis now promises, as a presidential candidate, to repeal the First Step Act – and for good reasons. This pledge represents the latest clarifying differentiator between DeSantis the effective conservative and Trump the rudderless politician drifting leftward. “

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment, but campaign spokesman Steven Cheung tweeted last month, “Lyin’ Ron. He voted for the First Step Act. Would be a shame if there was video of him praising it in an interview with a local FL television station.”

Florida delegation supported bill, for most part

Keep in mind that then-Congressman DeSantis supported the measure when it was moving through the U.S. House in May 2018. But he left Washington, D.C. and pursued the gubernatorial race in Florida. The bill in Congress passed in late December 2018, and DeSantis became governor on Jan. 8, 2019.

At that time in December, the First Step Act received strong bipartisan support by the majority of Republicans in both chambers of Congress. The vote was 87-12 in the U.S. Senate — Florida’s U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio was one of the 12 “nay” votes.

In the U.S. House, the vote was 358-36.

Voting yes in the Florida delegation: Reps. Matt Gaetz, Vern Buchanan, Gus Bilirakis, Carlos Curbelo, Mario Diaz-Balart, Neil Dunn, Brian Mast, Francis Rooney, Thomas Rooney, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, John Rutherford, Daniel Webster and Ted Yoho. Only Republican Bill Posey opposed the measure. Democrats voted for the measure as well.

Provisions in the law included: Expanding reentry and job training opportunities for federal inmates; banning the shackling of pregnant prisoners; requiring people who are incarcerated to be housed within 500 miles of their families, when possible, and changes to federal sentencing law that would reduce some mandatory minimum sentences.

Five years later, DeSantis lashes out

DeSantis brought up the First Step Act on the Ben Shapiro Show on May 26, just a few days after the governor announced his presidential run.

Shapiro asked DeSantis to respond to criticism by Trump that crime had risen on his watch in Florida.

“He’s been suggesting that there are high crime rates in the state of Florida,” Shapiro began. “Obviously he speaks as a sort of law-and-order candidate. But we were all present in 2020. The National Guard was not deployed, despite massive rioting in America’s major cities. You as governor of Florida actually took some pretty strong positions on crime, including providing stipends for incoming police officers.”

DeSantis responded initially by boasting that the crime rate in Florida has hit a 50-year-low, according to Florida’s 2021 Annual Uniform Crime Report. He then took on the former president for signing the First Step Act.

“Under the Trump administration he enacted a bill, basically a jailbreak bill. It’s called the First Step Act. It has allowed dangerous people out of prison who have now re-offended and really, really hurt a number of people,” DeSantis said.

“So one of the things I would want to do as president is go to Congress and seek the repeal of the First Step Act. If you are in jail, you should serve your time. And the idea that they’re releasing people who have not been rehabilitated early so that they can prey on people on our society is a huge, huge mistake.”

Some conservatives disagree with DeSantis’ view

“The law itself limited who was eligible,” former Georgia Republican Congressman Doug Collins told the Phoenix in a phone interview.

“What it did was it allowed the inmates who were in prison…we’re saying to give them skills. Life skills. Job skills. Things like that that will help them move ahead with credits to get them to a prerelease, to get them to a supervised release so that they can come back and be productive members of society.”

Collins, who co-sponsored the bill in the U.S. House, says the law doesn’t apply to those convicted of violent crimes or sex crimes. In fact, the law specifies more than 50 offenses that would disqualify offenders from earning time credits that could pave their way to an early release.

Among the nearly 30,000 prisoner inmates released early — due in part to the First Step Act — slightly more than 12 percent have been rearrested or reincarcerated since their release, according to the most recent annual report on the law published by the U.S. Department of Justice. In comparison, 37% of all released inmates from state prisons reoffended within a year’s time, according to a 2021 Department of Justice study.

The First Step Act applies only to federal prison inmates. There are currently less than 160,000 inmates in federal prisons and other facilities, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Brett Tolman is the executive director of Right on Crime, a conservative criminal justice reform think tank. He says that with crime up in some parts of the country, it’s become popular for some Republicans to link legislation like the First Step Act to being a culprit in those increases. He says that contrary to DeSantis’ views, the law doesn’t automatically release inmates into the general public, but provides specific steps for early release.

“The First Step Act doesn’t let (inmates) out,” Tolman says. “If they go through programming and they get risk assessments along the way and they’ve lowered their risk of recidivism, they get transferred into prerelease custody to serve a lengthy time in a halfway house or under home confinement or other pre-release custody, and then after that, they get five years on average of intense supervision.”

Frustration among advocates

Meanwhile, some criminal justice reform advocates believe that the First Step Act hasn’t gone far enough to provide inmates with early release from federal prison.

Jim Felman is a Tampa based criminal defense attorney who currently serves as the chair of the American Bar Association’s Criminal Justice Section’s Task Force on the First Step Act.

He has many concerns about the implementation of the federal law, such as with a program “tool” that the federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) created to determine which federal inmates are eligible for early release. It’s called the Prisoner Assessment Tool Targeting Risk and Needs (PATTERN).

That program groups inmates into four categories of recidivism: high, medium, low and minimal. Only inmates who pose a low or minimal risk of returning to crime are eligible, with that risk level determined using PATTERN.

“They’ve been tweaking (PATTERN) and making changes to it because they realize it may have a racially discriminatory impact, and that’s been a principal concern for me,” Felman says. The latest report on the First Step Act addresses that issue, saying that a revised version of PATTERN has resulted in mitigating “against various racial and ethnic disparities associated with prior risk level categories.”

More liberal or not?

The backlash over the 2018 federal bill comes at a time where the momentum for criminal justice reform has stalled since the summer of 2020, when protests broke out across the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Perceptions of an increase in crime are real. Gallup reported last fall that Americans are more likely than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago.

As to why DeSantis now opposes the First Step Act after voting for an earlier version of it in 2018, campaign spokesperson Christina Pushaw recently tweeted out a fact sheet of undetermined origin that noted differences between the two different versions of the First Step Act, alleging that the final bill was “FAR more liberal than the original.”

But Tolman says that’s factually wrong. He’s a former U.S. Attorney for the United States District Court for the District of Utah and was one of the primary drafters of earlier versions of the bill that became law.

“The version that DeSantis was supporting actually gave more credit under the earned credit time then the version that ultimately got passed,” he says.

Tolman explains that the original version of the First Step Act that DeSantis voted for allowed inmates who committed violent crimes and sex crimes that were categorized as “high risk” of recidivism to be included in the bill. “But because the Senate had such an issue, it reined in who could participate and only allowed the ‘low’ and ‘medium’ risk inmates to be eligible for early release,” he says.

In addition to DeSantis’ criticisms, other GOP presidential candidates such as Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy have also said they would either “rethink” or outright repeal the First Step Act.