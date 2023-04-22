DeSantis Faces Republican Backlash on Issues While Trump Skates By

When former President Donald J. Trump known as Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin, “smart” within the days after Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the statement brought about a temporary media stir and not anything extra — any other off-the-cuff, provocative remark from somebody who is legendary for such feedback.

But when Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida painted the combat in a long way much less excessive phrases, as a “territorial dispute,” the response from Republicans in Washington and a spread of donors used to be alarm and anger.

- Advertisement -

When the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling used to be undone via the U.S. Supreme Court, Mr. Trump — who appointed 3 of the justices chargeable for overturning it after promising to take action all over his 2016 marketing campaign — acted like a bystander, telling allies it may well be unhealthy for Republicans electorally and blaming anti-abortion forces for losses within the 2022 midterm campaigns.

Since then, he has refused to mention the place he stands on federal motion curbing abortion, a topic on which he has modified his place through the years. Yet Mr. DeSantis confronted in depth backlash from citizens whose enhance he would possibly want in a basic election when he moved to the correct of Mr. Trump and signed a regulation banning abortions in Florida after six weeks of being pregnant.