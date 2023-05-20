DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed via Disney in opposition to the Florida governor and his appointees, claiming the jurist’s prior statements in different instances have raised questions on his impartiality at the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing frame.

DeSantis ‘ legal professional filed a movement in federal courtroom in Tallahassee on Friday in quest of to disqualify U.S. District Judge Mark Walker from overseeing the lawsuit filed via Disney closing month. The lawsuit alleges that DeSantis and his appointees violated the corporate’s proper to free speech, in addition to the contracts clause, via taking up the particular governing district that prior to now were managed via Disney supporters after Disney hostile Florida regulation that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

The Republican governor’s movement was once filed an afternoon after Disney introduced that it was once scrapping plans to construct a brand new campus in central Florida and relocate 2,000 workers from Southern California to paintings in virtual generation, finance and product building, amid an ongoing feud with DeSantis.

DeSantis’ movement mentioned Walker referenced the continued dispute between his management and Disney throughout hearings in two unrelated proceedings earlier than him coping with free speech problems and concern of retaliation for violating new rules championed via DeSantis and Republican lawmakers. One of the ones was once a First Amendment lawsuit filed via Florida professors that challenged a brand new regulation setting up a survey about “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on state campuses.

Walker, who was once nominated to the federal bench in 2012 via President Barack Obama, tossed out that lawsuit at the grounds that the professors did not have status to problem the regulation championed via DeSantis and Florida lawmakers.

In the primary case, Walker mentioned, “What’s in the record, for example — is there anything in the record that says we are now going to take away Disney’s special status because they’re woke?”

In the second case, the judge said, “And then Disney is going to lose its status because—arguably, because they made a statement that run afoul—ran afoul of state policy of the controlling party,” consistent with the DeSantis movement.

Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a tug-of-war for more than a year that has engulfed the GOP governor in criticism as he prepares to launch an expected presidential bid next week.

The feud started after Disney, in the face of significant pressure, publicly opposed the state concerning lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades that critics called “Don’t Say Gay.”

As punishment, DeSantis took over Disney World’s self-governing district through legislation passed by lawmakers and appointed a new board of supervisors. Before the new board came in, the company signed agreements with the old board stripping the new supervisors of design and construction authority.

In response, the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature passed legislation allowing the DeSantis-appointed board to repeal those agreements and made the theme park resort’s monorail system subject to state inspection, when it previously had been done in-house.

Disney filed the First Amendment lawsuit against DeSantis and Disney-appointed board last month in federal court in Tallahassee, and it landed in Walker’s court. The Disney-appointed board earlier this month sued Disney in state court in Orlando seeking to void the deals the company made with the previous board.

The creation of Disney’s self-governing district by the Florida Legislature was instrumental in the company’s decision in the 1960s to build near Orlando. Disney told the state at the time that it planned to build a futuristic city that would include a transit system and urban planning innovations, so the company needed autonomy. The futuristic city never materialized, however, and instead morphed into a second theme park that opened in 1982.

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP