Deputies • UCF athlete accused of violent robbery • Orlando boardwalk opens

A woman from Florida has been accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s children while a new boardwalk has been opened at Orlando Wetlands Park. Also, a UCF football player has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery, while the boyfriend of a bartender from Sanford has become a hero after saving her life. Additionally, a double dog napper has been caught on camera. This is FOX 35’s Week in Review.

1. “He’s truly a hero”: Sheriff praises teenager who protected little sister in chaotic knife attack

A 14-year-old boy became a hero by stepping in to protect his little sister from a woman wielding a knife. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reported that the kids’ father and his lover, Doris Espinoza-Rodriguez, got into a fight. According to Sheriff Marco Lopez, a fight broke out at dinner and continued when they got home. The woman climbed onto a chair and held a knife while yelling that she would “go out with a bang.” She then went inside and stabbed her lover’s 10-year-old daughter near her neck until the girl’s 14-year-old brother could step in to help.

2. UCF football player, woman arrested in violent home invasion at downtown Orlando high-rise, police say

Police have arrested two people, including a University of Central Florida (UCF) student, in a violent home invasion that took place at a downtown high-rise. On January 9, officers responded to a unit on the 28th floor of 55 West on Church Street after a resident reported that masked men with firearms barged into his unit, beat him, and threatened him with guns. The victim reported that they stole his phone and some recording equipment before leaving. OPD said in a news release that “our detectives discovered the victim and his ex-girlfriend, Nevaeh Mosher, had a disagreement regarding a new male friend.” The victim got rid of the new male friend’s clothing, which caused Mosher to tell the clothes’ owner, Justin Hodges.

3. New boardwalk debuts at Orlando Wetlands Park

The Orlando Wetlands Park is the city’s gem, and it has recently gained attention due to the completion of the new Cypress Boardwalk. The man-made wetland park, which spans 1650 acres, is open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset. Not only is it beautiful to look at, but it also serves an important function as the world’s first large-scale constructed wetland treatment system. It treats and removes nutrients from reclaimed water, protecting the St. John’s River and providing a home for over 240 species of birds, 1700 alligators, otters, deer, bobcats, and other wildlife.

4. “He’s my angel he’s my saving grace:” Sanford bartender talks about boyfriend saving her life

A Sanford bartender was violently attacked by a man who had been following her at work, and her boyfriend nearly saved her life. The attacker watched her for hours at the bar and tried to rape or kill her by ripping her shirt.

5. Florida woman caught on camera stealing two dogs from driveway: Deputies

A woman was caught on camera stealing two dogs from their owner’s driveway in Lakeland. The dog owner reported the theft on Wednesday and posted security footage of the incident on Facebook. Someone recognized the woman, Sherry Comer, and told the dog owner that she was the dog napper. Comer was later arrested.