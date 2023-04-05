Deputies search for person who abandoned injured puppy in a trash bag in California

A motive force discovered a seriously injured puppy abandoned inside of a rubbish bag at the facet of a highway in California, officers mentioned Monday.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) sergeant introduced the 4-month-old puppy, nicknamed Cheddar, to the Santa Cruz Veterinary Hospital for remedy on March 26, government mentioned. Cheddar is underweight and presentations indicators of annoyed animal overlook and abuse.

Cheddar the puppy was once discovered abandoned in California on March 26, 2023



The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter thanked the driving force who discovered Cheddar.

“Their action, along with the CHP Sergeant, saved Cheddar’s life,” the refuge wrote on Facebook.

Authorities described the placement as a “horrific animal abuse case.”

Cheddar’s clinical bills are anticipated to exceed $10,000. He’s receiving round the clock emergency veterinary care. People can donate to the Extra-Mile fund to assist Cheddar.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is operating to search out the person who abandoned the puppy. Officials famous the domestic dog was once dressed in a collar when he was once discovered.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shared a picture of the collar Cheddar was once dressed in when he was once discovered abandoned.



“This community will not tolerate animal abuse,” the animal refuge wrote on Facebook. “Please report animal abuse to the authorities.”

Anyone with information associated with Cheddar’s case can touch Sergeant Miyoshi at 831-454-7640.

