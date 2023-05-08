Deputies kill man in South Carolina traffic stop shootout

Investigators say deputies shot and killed a man who opened fireplace on them all the way through a traffic stop in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Deputies shot and killed a man who opened fireplace on them all the way through a traffic stop in South Carolina, government stated.

Charleston County Deputy Evan Cubbage used to be hit thrice through gunfire and used to be handled at a medical institution and launched, Sheriff Kristin Graziano stated at a news convention.

Cubbage pulled over a car about 3:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 17 close to Ravenel, the sheriff stated.

After in short chatting with the driving force and passenger, Cubbage referred to as for backup, and when the second one deputy arrived, the passenger began taking pictures at them, Graziano stated.

Both deputies fired again, and the passenger used to be killed, Graziano stated. His identify has now not been launched. Graziano did not know what caused the traffic stop.

“We were very, very, very lucky today that these two deputies survived this incident,” the sheriff stated.

Cubbage spent about six hours in the medical institution earlier than he used to be launched, government stated.

The lady using the automobile used to be detained. The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating, has now not stated whether or not she is going to face fees.

The traffic stop came about on a rural a part of U.S. 17 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Charleston.