Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat NBA Finals Preview

On Thursday night time, the Denver Nuggets will host the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Nuggets are heavy favorites to win at house and lift a banner this month. Locked On Nuggets hosts Matt Moore and Adam Mares previewed the sequence on a Tuesday version of the Locked On Nuggets podcast.

The sequence will, unsurprisingly, middle on Denver's superstar participant, Nikola Jokic, who's uniquely suited for win his matchup in opposition to Heat middle Bam Adebayo. Adebayo is an all-world defender who poses a difficult defensive match-up for many gamers, however Mares believes that Adebayo will fight when dealing with Jokic. According to Mares, Jokic is a rebounding problem for Miami, a post problem, and a fringe merit.

Despite the Nuggets' benefits, the Heat handle their very own strengths. Miami shoots over 40 % from deep this postseason and spreads the ground smartly, making it tough for defenses to 0 in on one participant. They were the most efficient take hold of group within the playoffs, and their disciplined taking part in taste might be difficult for the Nuggets.

“This is the most disciplined team on both ends of the floor that the Nuggets have faced,” Moore mentioned. Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s superstar wing, has been obviously hampered through an ankle harm, however he has nonetheless in large part controlled to place the group on his again within the playoffs. Butler will provide a problem for Jokic as a defender.

“Jimmy is a hunter,” Moore mentioned. “It’s going to be Nikola versus Jimmy Butler in those pick and roll situations.”