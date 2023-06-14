Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Regular Season Records: Miami 44-38, Denver 53-29

Current Series Standings: Denver 3, Miami 1

How To Watch

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Ball Arena — Denver, Colorado

TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try totally free. Regional restrictions might observe.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat will meet in Denver for Game 5 of the NBA Finals at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Ball Arena. Bragging rights belong to the Nuggets for now since they have got gained 9 in their remaining ten NBA video games in opposition to the Heat.

On Friday, Denver earned a 108-95 win over Miami. Turns out profitable is slightly more straightforward when your three-point capturing is an entire 18% higher than the opposition. The Nuggets were given their win at the backs of a number of key gamers, however it used to be Aaron Gordon out in entrance who earned 27 issues in conjunction with 6 assists and seven rebounds.

Even regardless that they gained, the Nuggets struggled to get the ball again on offense and completed the sport with best 5 offensive rebounds (they have been ranked 8th in offensive rebounds in line with sport within the common season). They’re 9-3 when they are able to’t keep watch over their very own glass like that.

The Nuggets are a win clear of taking the sequence as they lead the Heat 3-1. Check again on CBS Sports after the sport to see if the Nuggets can seal the deal or if the Heat earn some other probability to play this season.

Odds

Denver is a large 9-point favourite in opposition to Miami, in accordance to the newest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/beneath low at 209 issues.

See NBA picks for each and every unmarried sport, together with this one, from SportsLine’s complex laptop type. Get picks now.