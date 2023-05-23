Denver Nuggets Sweep Lakers to Head to NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES — As the Denver Nuggets’ ancient birthday party started, LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers’ big name ahead, walked off his house court docket, his face expressionless.

On Monday night time, the Nuggets stamped out the general gasps from the Lakers, who had saved their season alive for weeks after it was once presumed completed. Even after the general buzzer, a few of Denver’s avid gamers couldn’t imagine it was once over and that they’d in reality completed it.

The Nuggets are going to the N.B.A. finals for the primary time in franchise historical past after finishing a four-game sweep of the Lakers within the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 win on Monday.

Now, Denver awaits the winner of the Eastern Conference finals, during which the Miami Heat have a 3-0 collection lead over the Boston Celtics. Game 4 within the East is Tuesday in Miami.