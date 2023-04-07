Denver International Airport ranked 3rd busiest in 2022 with 69.3M passengers | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Denver International Airport used to be the 3rd busiest airport around the world closing 12 months, consistent with information launched this week by means of a industry staff representing airports.

The airport welcomed 69.3 million general passengers in 2022, Airports Council International said, marking a 17.8% building up from 2021.

Denver International Airport CEO Phillip A. Washington said in February that the 69.3 million passenger rely marks the airport’s busiest 12 months on report.

“DEN’s emergence as the world’s third-busiest airport is due not only to our mid-continental location, but also due to the confidence our airline partners have in our ability to move connecting traffic,” he stated, noting that 58.8% of the airport’s passengers both started or ended their go back and forth in the town.

Only Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (93.7 million) and Dallas Fort Worth Airport (73.4 million) had been busier than Denver closing 12 months, consistent with ACl.

“While U.S. airport hubs were able to recover quicker due to their strong domestic market, we are now witnessing global hubs joining upper ranks—including Dubai, Istanbul, and London Heathrow airport,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira stated in a commentary. “While we continue to march forward cautiously amidst multiple headwinds that could impact the speed and magnitude of global air traffic recovery, the latest rankings represent an important milestone in reaching pre-pandemic levels.”

Denver used to be adopted by means of Chicago O’Hare Airport (68.3 million), Dubai Airport (66.1 million), and Los Angeles International Airport (65.9 million) for general passengers in 2022.