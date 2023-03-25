Saturday, March 25, 2023
Texas

Denton police searching for suspects in double homicide

By accuratenewsinfo
DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Denton police are investigating a capturing that left two useless Thursday night time. 

It came about round 10 p.m. at an rental advanced in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive. 

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two gunshot sufferers, a person and a lady, in a automobile. 

Police say after chatting with witnesses, they decided the suspects fled from the scene earlier than they arrived. They say the incident isn’t a random act of violence. 

The sufferers identities have no longer been launched.

Police ask if any person is aware of the rest about this capturing, witnessed the rest suspicious in this house remaining night time, or believes they know the suspect(s) concerned, to name Detective Bearden at (940) 349-7986.

You can at all times name Denton County Crime Stoppers to anonymously record a tip: 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). 

