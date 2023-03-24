Denton PD: Two killed in shooting on Dallas Drive







DENTON, Texas — Denton police stated two other people have died following a shooting on the 1300 block of Dallas Drive in Denton on Tuesday night.

Police spoke back to a decision of photographs fired on the scene at roughly 10 p.m.

Upon attending to the site, police stated officials discovered two other people deceased of gunshot wounds, and decided that the suspect or suspects had fled the realm ahead of police arrived.

Police stated they’ve now not but made any arrests with regards to the deadly shooting, nor have they decided any suspects.

The identities of the sufferers have now not but been showed or publicly launched by means of the scientific examiner.

Police ask that the general public chorus from sharing pictures of the scene on-line or speculating in regards to the sufferers' identities till the ones identifications had been showed and their households notified.

This is a growing tale and it is going to be up to date with further information because it turns into to be had.





