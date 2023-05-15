Scientists are at a loss for words by a sequence of youth tremors that had been recorded at the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm on Saturday

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A chain of youth tremors recorded at the Danish Baltic island of Bornholm Saturday has at a loss for words scientists, who now say they had been caused by ”acoustic power waves from an unknown supply.”

At first the tremors had been idea to were caused by earthquakes. Then, seismologists theorized that they originated from managed explosions in Poland, greater than 140 kilometers (just about 90 miles) to the south.

On Monday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland, an authentic frame that screens the underground, mentioned the tremors had been “not caused by earthquakes, but by pressure waves from an event in the atmosphere.” However, they got here from “an unknown source.”

“The seismologists can report that it is unlikely that the tremors originate from a controlled explosion in Poland, which was carried out shortly before the first reports of tremors on Bornholm,” the body known as GEUS said in a statement.

On Saturday, GEUS said it had received “more than 60” tips from people on Bornholm that “earthquake-like tremors” – described as a deep rumbling, shaking and rattling, changing pressure in the ear — had been reported in the afternoon on Bornholm.

No one was hurt. Police said they too were contacted by members of the public about the tremor on the eastern part of the island. Danish media reported that the tremors caused a crack in the wall of a house.

GEUS said that seismic tremors were measured at a magnitude of 2.3.

Polish authorities have said that there was intensive activity during the Anakonda23 exercise in Ustka, northern Poland, involving jet fighters and live firing of artillery munitions.

GEUS, an independent research and advisory institution within Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities, said that it had two seismographs on Bornholm that collect data around the clock.

Bornholm, house to just about 40,000 folks, is a rocky island within the Baltic Sea, south of Sweden, northeast of Germany and north of Poland.