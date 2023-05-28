Demonstrators pressure Newsom on single-payer healthcare system at state party’s convention

A gaggle of demonstrators supporting Medicare for all Californians steered Governor Gavin Newsom to meet his marketing campaign promise all through his temporary speech at the California Democratic Convention on Saturday. Governor Newsom was once presented via his spouse Jennifer Siebel Newsom and delivered a five-minute speech all through the second one day of the birthday party’s convention in Los Angeles, the place he criticized Republican leaders in purple states. However, some individuals of the target audience displayed banners that learn “Love it! Improve it! Medicare for all!” and steadily chanted right through the governor’s speech.

Newsom had voiced his give a boost to for a single-payer healthcare system in his preliminary marketing campaign for governor, however has since subsidized extra sluggish exchange, akin to final yr’s enlargement of the state’s Medi-Cal plan to citizens over 50 irrespective of immigration standing. However, a invoice to create common single-payer well being care protection and keep an eye on prices for all California citizens did not get a complete vote all through the 2022 legislative consultation. This yr, State Senator Scott Weiner presented a invoice requiring the Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency to discover waiver discussions with the government for making a statewide single-payer healthcare system.

Before starting his ready remarks, the governor stated the demonstrators and stated, “I want to just express first and foremost my appreciation, my respect for all of you that are exercising your rights in a free expression. This is the free state of California. Eat your heart out Florida and Texas.”